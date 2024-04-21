DeMbare scrap past TelOne

Eddie Chikamhi , Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos…… (0) 1

TelOne…………… 0

GHANAIAN forward Emmanuel Paga came to the rescue of giants Dynamos when he scored the solitary goal that earned the Glamour Boys a hard fought Castle Lager Premiership win over TelOne at Rufaro.

Paga made the difference with a 76th minute strike after both sides had taken turns to miss scoring opportunities.

The Ghanaian, who was introduced as a second half substitute had been only been on the pitch barely seven minutes when midfielder Nomore Chinyerere found him inside the box. Paga responded with a booming shot to the far right of the goalkeeper Matripples Muleya, as DeMbare notched their second win of the season, in seven games. The victory brought some relief to coach Genesis Mangombe who had a slow start this year.

Teams

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Frank Makarati, Donald Dzvinyai, Kevin Moyo, Nomire Chinyerere, Frederick Ansa-Botchway, Tanaka Shandirwa (T. Chiwunga, 59th min), Alexandar Mandinyenya (E. Paga, 69th minute), Issa Sadiki (T. Magwaza, 82nd min), Sydney Uri-Khob (E. Chikona, 59th min)

TelOne FC: Matripples Muleya, Trust Nyabinde, Admire Dzumbunu, Marlvin Kwinjo, Eriya Mafirenyika, Frankson Bushiri, Blessing Sahondo, Trudah Mujawo (K. Jaison, 78th min), Blessing Sibanda, Frederick Muza (T. Sibanda, 62nd min), Washington Navaya (C. Chidomaya, 62nd min)