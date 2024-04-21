Chicken Inn stop Highlanders

Innocent Kurira At Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 1-2 Chicken Inn

HIGHLANDERS will only have themselves to blame for not extending their lead on top of the table as their defeat to Chicken Inn was a result of their own mistakes.

Despite their first loss of the season, Bosso remain at the apex of the standings with 14 points from seven games. Second placed Simba Bhora who are on 13 points were playing across town at Luveve Stadium and lost 1-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bosso were forced to make adjustments to their backline owing to the absence of the suspended Marvelous Chigumira.

Their back up plan was poor and Chicken Inn punished them for that.

Chigumira, who plays as the right back was replaced by Andrew Mbeba who was shifted from his usual central position.

Debutant Brian Mlotshwa was brought in to partner Peter Muduhwa in the heart of the defence while Archford Faira kept his place at left back.

It was a horrendous debut for Mlotshwa who could not get his act together at all.

His passes from the back were poor as he seemed to lack confidence.

Mlotshwa together with left back Archford Faira failed to deal with a Brian Muza run on the break allowing the forward to fire home from just outside box.

Muza had a solo run from the centre of the park seven minutes into the game.

Ariel Sibanda was also suspect on the opening goal as his attempt to block the effort was not convincing.

Chicken Inn would double their lead after 16 minutes of play through Michael Charamba who capitalised on a Bosso defensive blunder.

Mlotshwa fed Ariel Sibanda what appeared to be an awkward pass inside the box with Chicken Inn high on the press.

In trying to clear the danger, Sibanda sent the ball onto the path of Charamba who fired home to put the GameCocks two nil up.

Bosso pulled one back towards the end of the first half through Lynoth Chikukwa but that was not enough.

Teams

Highlanders FC

A Sibanda, B Mlotshwa (M Khosa 23′), A Faira, A Mbeba, P Muduhwa, M Ncube, P Ndlovu (R Sibanda 84′), D Mhindirira, L Chikuhwa (B Ndlovu 80′), M Mushore, B Ncube

Chicken Inn FC

D Bernard, J Tulani, X Ndlovu, I Mabunu, K Chinda, D Phiri, M Hwata (B Rendo 54′), M Charamba, B Muza, L Mangaira, G Majika (B Mpofu 70′)

-@innocentskizoe