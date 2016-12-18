‘We want a Life President’

Levi Mukarati

THE Zanu-PF Women’s and Youth leagues have reaffirmed their unwavering support for President Mugabe, with the latter adding that he should be declared Life President.

The Women’s league also declared its continuing support for their Secretary, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe.

Ruling party Youth Affairs National Secretary Cde Kudzai Chipanga said they would push for February 21 – the President’s birthday – to be declared a national holiday.

Presenting resolutions made by youths at Zanu-PF’s 16th Annual National People’s Conference, which ended in Masvingo yesterday, Cde Chipanga said there should be no discussion on the number one post in the country.

“As youths we reaffirm our loyalty to President Mugabe as one centre of power and the party’s sole candidate for the 2018 elections,” he said.

“We want to ensure that the President is declared Life President and that the 21st February celebrations be turned into a national holiday.

“Our situation is just like a film, when the main actor is still around the film continues to run. So as long as you (President Mugabe) are still alive, we will continue supporting you,” Cde Chipanga said.

Cde Chipanga said the governing party must conclusively deal with divisive elements threatening to destroy Zanu-PF.

He said there was need to decentralise the Chitepo Ideological College and reintroduce the National Youth Service to mould patriotic citizens.

“We also call on the acquisition of all farms that are still owned by the whites for redistribution to youths,” said Cde Chipanga.

“We also commend the Government for the urban residential stands that have been reserved for the youth.”

Presenting resolutions made by the influential women’s wing, the organs’ deputy secretary Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo said Zanu-PF should reinstate a constitutional clause providing for a woman Vice-President.

“We are concerned over the lack of implementation, by the party, of the 2015 Victoria Falls resolution which states that the Zanu-PF constitution must be amended to reinstate the previous position of the post of Vice-President to be a woman,” she said.

The Women’s League said they wanted a 50 percent quota in all public appointments in Zimbabwe; and that women should be accorded the opportunity to participate in various sectors of the economy.

Cde Moyo added that Zanu-PF must deal decisively with corruption in both the party and in Government, and appealed to all members to conduct themselves in a disciplined manner and with honesty.

In recent months, there has been an uproar after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission accused Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandawa and other officials of abusing hundreds of thousands of US dollars in public funds.

The officials have disputed the allegations.