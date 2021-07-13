10 returnees escape quarantine in Masvingo

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

TEN returnees who were quarantined at Alvod Training Centre in Masvingo as part of Covid-19 protocols escaped from the facility at the weekend.

The 10 were among 21 returnees from South Africa who were housed at the centre.

Last week the South African Government deported 220 undocumented Zimbabweans as part of decongesting their holding facilities so as to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson Mr Rogers Irimayi said the returnees had arrived during the weekend.

“Those who were coming to Masvingo were 21 aboard a Zupco bus, 10 escaped, remaining with 11 who are now housed at Alvod Training Centre. We are still searching for those who escaped,” he said.

Mr Irimayi however reiterated that despite the setback presented by the escapees as a province they are well prepared to receive the returnees.

“After several tested positive at the border, the others, as contacts, will be quarantined within their provinces before they are discharged to their homes. It is standard procedure which seeks to secure everyone from the risk of further spreading the virus. As Masvingo we have Alvod Training Centre as our quarantine centre receiving the returnees,” he said.

As of Monday the province had 1 831 active cases. It conducted 1 149 test and with 320 coming out positive, where Chiredzi recorded 113 positive cases, Mwenezi 65, Bikita 60, Masvingo 54, Zaka 23 and Gutu 5. The Province recorded two deaths in Masvingo and Zaka bringing the cumulative total of deaths in the province 87.