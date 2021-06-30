144 convictions for illegal tobacco sales

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

WITH Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Marketing Season in full swing, 144 out of 277 cases of illegal tobacco sales brought before the country’s courts have led to convictions, while over 170 million kgs of the golden have been sold on the official auction floors.

Only three auction floors, Boka Tobacco Floors, Premier Tobacco Auction Floors and Tobacco Sales Floor, were licensed for operation in 2021.

In a briefing following a cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that the country had so far accumulated US$468 926 709, from sale of tobacco, 19% above what was realised at the same time last year.

“On tobacco marketing, Cabinet advises that cumulative sales of 170 866 919 kg were realised this year valued at US468 926 709, 19% above last year. This was due to the prices which were 13% firmer than last year and delivery of better quality of the tobacco. Of the reported 277 cases of illegal sales of tobacco, there have been 144 convictions to date. Total tobacco export shipments have reached 65 474 million kg (to over 50 destinations) as at 25 June 2021, 94% of tobacco had been sold under contract and 6% under auction. To date, decentralised selling points have handled 43% of the tobacco,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also revealed that winter wheat planting this year stood at over 53 percent of the threshold realised last year.

“Cabinet advises that of the 85 000 hectares planned for wheat, 62 879 hectares have been planted for the Presidential, National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Schemes/COMMAND/CBZ Agro-Yield and Private Sector Schemes. Plantings are 53% above what was planted last year.

“The nation is informed that a total of 296 443 mt of maize an increase of 306%; 29 205 mt of traditional grains, an increase of 1184%; and 10 198 mt of soya beans, an increase of 866% have been delivered to date to the Grain Marketing Board. The increase of which is a marked improvement from 2020 deliveries,” she said.