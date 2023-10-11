Africa Albida Tourism wins big at Association of Zimbabwe Travel Agents Awards

The Africa Albida Tourism team receiving one of their AZTA awards, from left to right: Bryony Acutt, International Sales and Brand Manager; Nicanor Sabula Omuka, Chairperson Association of Eastern and Southern Africa Travel Agents (AESATA); Nommy Vuma, Group Marketing and PR Manager; Judith Marunze, Sales and Marketing Assistant; Wendy Bourne, Sales Executive; Mercy Mandevhani, Chairperson Association of Zimbabwe Travel Agents Image courtesy of Gregg Robinson

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Leading hospitality group, Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) walked away with five awards at the 28th edition of the Association of Zimbabwe Travel Agents (AZTA) awards, including Best Resort Hotel for its flagship property Victoria Falls Safari Lodge for the 25th year.

The prestigious event took place on September 30 at the Meikles Hotel, where AAT received the awards for its exceptional contribution to the Zimbabwe travel industry.

The AZTA awards, voted by the Zimbabwe travel sector, celebrate excellence and recognise the outstanding efforts of companies and individuals in the tourism sector.

In a statement, AAT said its remarkable achievements have further solidified its position as a leader in the hospitality industry in Zimbabwe.

“AAT’ s Victoria Falls Safari Club was named Second Runner Up in the Best Boutique Hotel category, while Lokuthula Lodges bagged two awards, one for the Best Self-Catering property (for the ninth year) and the second for Best Bed and Breakfast facility. For the eleventh year AAT Sales Executive Ms Wendy Bourne won the award for the Most Outstanding Voluntary Service to travel agents in recognition of her contribution to the industry.”

AAT Managing Director Mr Nigel Frost said the awards were a testament to the group’s commitment to providing exceptional hospitality services to all guests.

“We are immensely proud of these achievements, which reflect our commitment to providing incredible guest experiences. With our recent refurbishment at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, our new world-class spa, the intimate and personalised service and attention to detail at Victoria Falls Safari Club and our unique restaurants MaKuwa-Kuwa and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, we continue to strive to provide unforgettable experiences for all our guests,” he said.

“Our continued refurbishment of Lokuthula Lodges shows our ongoing commitment to providing our guests with a warm and welcoming environment where they can relax and unwind close to the bush.”

He congratulated the entire AAT family for their remarkable contribution in achieving the awards and Ms Bourne for her individual award which reconfirmed her energetic and selfless service to the industry.

AAT Director Mr Ross Kennedy expressed his gratitude for the awards, he said: “We are immensely proud of the recognition we have received at the AZTA awards once again. These awards speak volumes about the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team who remain committed to delivering the very best of hospitality and experiences.”

AAT operates a portfolio of properties in the iconic destination of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, namely Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges, The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show and the new Victoria Falls Safari Spa.