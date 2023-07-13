Afro T10 contract a big deal for Bulawayo youngsters

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) in partnership with T Ten Global Sports have been scouting for the country’s future stars through the Zim Afro T10 talent hunt initiative that began in Bulawayo over the weekend.

The talent search programme was held at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) and saw a large number of promising talents in the city go on to grace the event to showcase their skill and hope to get a contract in one of the five franchise teams.

Some of the players who took part in the talent search programme, said getting a contract to play in the inaugural Zim Afro T10 league will be a big deal for them. ZC’s talent scouts, Elton Chigumbura and Kyle Jarvis are the ones in charge of the development programme.

One of the players who took part in the programme was Christian Brothers College (CBC) pupil and Zimbabwe Under-19 team player, Munashe Chimusoro who said earning a contract to take part in the league will be a great deal for him.

“My aspirations are to play franchise cricket here in Zimbabwe and it’s going to be a big deal for me if I am part of the Afro T10 squads. It would mean a lot to me if I get an Afro T10 contract because I want to invest in my cricket and also to my parents, they are struggling each and every day for me to be what I am today,” said Chimusoro.

Another rising talent in the city, Prince Kaunda, who dreams of donning the national whites in Test cricket said getting a call up to the upcoming league will be an honour.

“My aspiration is to play for my national team, especially Test cricket. It would be an honour and a dream come true to be picked by these teams (Zim Afro T10 teams) and I will definitely give my best,” said Kaunda.

The talent scouting programme is open to all players aged between 18-25. Five cricketers will be picked from the talent search programme and will make it to either one of the teams. The programme is designed to provide the youngsters with a chance to break onto the big stage.

The Zim Afro T10 League has attracted some big names in world cricket such as former England international, Eoin Morgan and Pakistan great, Mohamed Hafeez.

For Tawanda Maposa, another rising star, bowling to England’s World Cup winning skipper, Morgan would be a dream come true.

“I would love to play against the world’s best. I would love to bounce Eoin Morgan, so it would be actually the best feeling ever, so I am actually aspiring to play, I would really love it,” said Maposa who also is dreaming of getting a dance with one of the teams.

Tawanda and his brother Tinotenda have the full support of their father who is confident that his boys will go all the way and get a dance with one of the franchises.

Bulawayo youngsters went to the talent search programme in numbers.

The Zim Afro T10 league is set to run from 20 July to 29 July with all matches being played at Harare Sports Club. – @brandon_malvin