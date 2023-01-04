Ballance in Chevrons T20I squad to face Ireland

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE born former England batsman, Gary Ballance is in line to make his debut appearance for the country of his birth after he was named in the Chevrons squad to face Ireland in three Twenty20 Internationals in Harare next week.

Having signed a two-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket, Balance, who played 23 Tests and 16 One Day Internationals for England is one of the four changes made to the team that represented Zimbabwe in last year’s International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

The Chevrons squad to face Ireland

The other three are Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi and Innocent Kaia. Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza missed out having been given clearance by ZC to play franchise cricket while lanky fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani sits out due to injury. The other players who will not feature against the Irish are Milton Shumba and wicket-keeper, Regis Chakabva.

The T20I matches are scheduled for 12, 14 and 15 January at Harare Sports Club and will start at 1000hrs.

Zimbabwe T20I squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams.

