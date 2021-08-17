Banks to partner BCC in flat construction

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council will soon be partnering with a number of financial institutions in the construction of flats in the city.

The local authority has come up with an ambitious plan to significantly reduce the city housing waiting list which currently stands at over 126 000. Although the local authority does not name the interested financial institutions, according to the latest council report, the decision to avail land for the construction of the flats was in line with the government densification strategy under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“In line with the strategy on densification as indicated in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) where upward residential development was encouraged in the form of flats development it was recommended that land be made available to financial institutions to partner Council in the development of residential flats.

“Partnerships with financial institutions in residential development were in line with council’s policy on engagement of private developers in housing provision. It was proposed that an expression of interest inviting financial institutions to express their interest in such developments be advertised in the newspaper,” reads the report

The local authority further revealed that a site had been identified for this project in Emganwini.