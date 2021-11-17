BCC increases water shedding

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has increased water shedding by a further 24 hours from the current 48-hour schedule, as the local authority continues to feel the effects of the power outages being experienced at its water works.

Last week the local authority had introduced the 48-hour water shedding schedule, attributing this to the power outages which were affecting their pumping capacity.

In the latest development, the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube revealed that they had since decided to further increase the water shedding schedule.

“The public is being advised of the introduction of a 72 hour shedding program City wide. This is due to further delays in the recovery of the system since it was affected by power outages that occurred over two weeks.

“The power outages resulted in the loss of and subsequently subdued abstraction and pumping. Further correspondence from ZETDC shows that they will be working on the Hwange Power Grid link for another week beginning November 16 2021, from 7am to 7pm every day, which will continue to disrupt Nyamandlovu pumping, which will be reduced from the regular 15 megalitres a day to three megalitres a day,” said Mr Dube.

He further revealed that a burned transformer at Umzingwane Dam disrupted raw water delivery, with ZETDC having installed a temporary transformer that can only handle 50 percent of the pumping capacity.