Botswana congratulates President Mnangagwa

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BOTSWANA President Mokgweetsi Masisi has congratulated President Mnangagwa on his recent re-election as the President of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential election with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52.6 percent of the vote, beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 (44 percent) of the vote.

In a congratulatory statement, President Masisi said President Mnangagwa’s resounding victory is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence that the people of Zimbabwe have in his visionary leadership.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend to you, on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Botswana, our sincere congratulations on your electoral victory. Your resounding victory is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence that the people of Zimbabwe have in your visionary leadership.

“I wish to commend through you, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe for adhering to the message of peace during the elections, a clear reflection of your country’s commitment to the democratic ideals that are a distinguishing factor of the SADC Region,” reads the statement.

He further assured President Mnangagwa of Botswana’s commitment to continually work together with Zimbabwe.

“Your Excellency, as you once again take the responsibilities of your high Office, I wish to assure you and the people of Zimbabwe of our commitment to work closely with you and your Government in further deepening the bonds of friendship that exist between our two countries and peoples.

“I wish you a successful second term of Office, personal good health, as well as, peace and prosperity for the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem,” said President Masisi.