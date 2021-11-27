CAF approves biennial World Cup

The Confederation of African Football has unanimously voted in favour of a FIFA World Cup every two years.

During the CAF Conference on Friday afternoon, the federation gave its support for the “decision of the FIFA Congress to conduct a feasibility study” for a biennial World Cup.

A resolution was passed today by CAF during the General Assembly after a presentation from FIFA’s chief of global development Arsene Wenger. CAF member countries are meeting in Cairo, Egypt for an Extra Ordinary General Assembly.

“CAF welcomes the FIFA Congress decision to conduct a feasibility study on hosting men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups every two years,” the CAF resolution read, per insidethegames.biz.

“If the FIFA study concludes it is feasible, CAF will fully support hosting the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup every two years.”

CAF is now the first confederation to publicly back the controversial plan to have the global showpiece every two years, at the same pace as the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Some believe this decision could throw AFCON into doubt as it is also a biennial tournament.

FIFA’s feasibility study continues to attract a lot of criticism from European football governing body UEFA and the South American Football Confederation, but CAF’s support will seemingly boost the chances of a biennial World Cup becoming a reality.- .kickoff.com