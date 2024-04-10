CID Law and Order director killed in accident

Harare Bureau

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order director Assistant Commissioner Jeremiah Murenje died over the weekend after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a road accident.

The accident occurred on Saturday along the Harare-Denda Road.

Asst Comm Chirenje, who was also a war veteran, will be buried tomorrow in Concession after being declared a provincial hero.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal accident.

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, expresses his condolences to the Murenje family following the passing on of Assistant Commissioner Jeremiah Murenje (60) in a fatal road traffic accident on 06th April 2024 along Harare-Denda Road, Bindura.

“He was stationed at CID Headquarters as Director CID Law and Order Division. The late Jeremiah Murenje, whose Chimurenga nom de guerre was David Rujeko MuZimbabwe, a veteran of the country’s liberation struggle, has been declared a Provincial Hero and will be buried at Manyeve Farm Plot 7 Concession, Mashonaland Central Province on April 10, 2024 at around 11am,” he said.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1976 through Rupinda Area, Manicaland by crossing into Mozambique.

The war veteran received military training at Chimolo’s Takawira Base.

In 1977, he sustained serious injuries when their base was attacked and was taken to Mupai in Tete Province with other wounded Comrades and later Matenje Camp.