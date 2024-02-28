CONFIRMED – AKA alleged killers arrested

SOUTH African Police minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that six men believed to be killers of mega star Kiernan AKA Forbes have been arrested.

They will appear in court on Thursday. The first group of suspects were arrested in succession from last year and last two men, who are believed to be masterminds, were found in a house where they were hiding in eSwatini at the weekend, KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said.

Cele said: “There’ve been things that have been done (to find them). From us in the national office, we congratulate the men in blue. They did not sleep until it was done. The first person was arrested in April last year.”

“I hope South Africans will have a better sleep after this,” Cele said.

There’s a total of six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of AKA and Tebello Tibz Motsoane who were shot dead in Durban in February last year. These six played different roles in the murder, Mkhwanazi said.

“We have a co-ordinator, he is in custody, two shooters and one was inside observing Mr Forbes in the restaurant.”

“The spotter followed Mr Forbes all the way from the airport when he arrived. The second suspect supplied firearms and vehicles. The third is a shooter linked to another murder case. We have another spotter who was outside the restaurant. We also have another spotter linked to another case and a shooter linked to another case. We have a total of four vehicles, firearms and cartridges.”

Mkhwanazi said a BMW was discovered on 2 August last year. Other two vehicles were hired from the owner who rented them out to some of the suspects. AKA and Tibz were gunned down in an apparent hit outside the popular Wish restaurant in Florida, Durban a year ago.

“We have all the vehicles and are comfortable with the evidence of this case,” Mkhwanazi said. (source: www.sowetanlive.co.za)