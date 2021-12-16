Cop slayer nabbed

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a man believed to have been behind the killing of an off-duty police officer at Makoni Shopping Centre in Pumula South recently.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect has already appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

Insp Ncube said they have also launched a man-hunt for the suspect’s accomplices.

“Our detectives have arrested one of the three suspects in the murder of Constable Fortunate Mashavidze aged 35 who was stationed at Emthunzini Base in Pumula South. Detectives are still looking for two of his accomplices,” Insp Ncube said.

“From our investigations which are still in progress, we believe that the suspect and his two accomplices lured Cst Mashavidze outside of Eyethu Sports Bar where they proceeded to assault him with weapons that were, however, not found at the scene.”

All three are believed to be wood vendors who sell their wares from a donkey driven cart in Pumula South and neighbouring suburbs.

The 35-year-old Constable Fortunate Mashavidze was found dead on 4 December with multiple injuries to his body including a deep cut at the back of the head on the right side and bruises on the mouth. – @RealSimbaJemwa