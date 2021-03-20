Covid-19 behavior worrisome – Prof Ngwenya

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

STAKEHOLDERS in the health sector have expressed concern over the relaxed approach to preventive measures that people have been exhibiting in the fight against Covid-19, warning that it was too early for the nation to take a back seat.

The warning comes in the wake of people taking a lackadaisical approach where they are no longer observing social distancing, correct wearing of masks and avoiding moving around unnecessarily. This was highlighted by the acting chief executive officer of Mpilo Central Hospital, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, during a Breaking News, Health and Pandemics Reporting training workshop for journalists in Bulawayo on Friday.

The training was convened by the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) where the media was also called upon to report vigorously on the dangers that come with the happy-go-lucky approach, encouraging communities to take up vaccination in order to reduce the chances of being infected by Covid-19.

“The figures have started to creep up again after all the excitement that we had defeated Covid-19. Journalists can play a major role to save lives by diffusing the misinformation about vaccines so that people get inoculated and increase chances of not getting the pandemic. We need to sensitise the communities so that they change their behaviour in the fight against this pandemic. Journalists must write news with a purpose to save lives,” he said.

He said journalists must remind communities that they should be cognisant of the dangers of being in crowded places such as in bank queues and market places.

“If we all attain a high level of alertness which can be driven by journalists, then we can be protected. The virus is getting new variants and they are coming in deadlier waves. Journalists must inform the public about what vaccines do. When you are vaccinated you have better chances of not contracting the virus and when you do get it, you have a better chance to fight it, but it does not mean you cannot contract the virus. It is not a passport not to wear a mask,” he warned.