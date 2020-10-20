Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Byo

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Bulawayo, with 10 new cases recorded in the city yesterday, bringing to 76 the total number of positive cases in Bulawayo over the past week.

On Sunday, Bulawayo recorded 20 new cases, while the city saw five and 11 cases on Saturday and Friday respectively.

Nationally, there was one death recorded, which was also from Bulawayo.

Five new recoveries across the country were recorded with the national recovery rate now stands at 94 percent. Zimbabwe has now recorded 8159 cases and 7683 recoveries and 232 deaths. The country currently has 244 active cases.

Reacting to the spike in cases in Bulawayo, Acting Mpilo Central Hospital chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said people should heed the advise of medical experts.

“The warnings that we give are for your own safety and health. During pandemic times, always listen to medical advice. Arguments are put aside, until after you have survived the pandemic,” he said.