Nhlalwenhle Ncube

MOST times in life if you want to be someone’s enemy, criticise their pastor. If you go an extra mile and bring tangible evidence, you are reminded of the verse, touch not the anointed ones.

It is unfortunate that people only want to hear good things about their pastors. The minute you try to show them both sides of the coin, you are labelled Satan’s child.

But wait until the day they clash with their spiritual parent or discover his/ her true colours.

Disappointments from lovers become nothing as compared to being let down by one’s pastor. Time has proven that even if one was hurt by an ex-lover, some still manage to fall in love again and be crazy as if they are loving or being loved for the first time.

On the other hand, it seems disappointments from pastors are difficult to recover from. If you look at people who were hurt and left heartbroken by their pastors, they get so affected and fail to even recover. They stop attending church with some even becoming alcohol and drug addicts. Some even start acting as if they have lost their minds.

All this proves that disappointments from pastors are hard hitters. I can imagine what is happening to Pastor Lukau’s spiritual children.

We are talking of the controversy surrounding the issue of that man whom it was reported he had raised from the dead. Facts now have it that it was all fake, though the pastor still insists he never said he resurrected the man.

Some of his followers were on social media defending him but are now embarrassed and regret ever associating themselves with him.

Discovering that your father is fake leaves you hurt. Just imagine how much you would have believed in him and now you think of all his prophecies which inspired you to keep going as you had hope of seeing them come to pass.

Now you begin to doubt everything and begin to suspect that he said all those prophecies just to push you into paying offering. Such things leave you heartbroken and make it even harder to grow spiritually.

Of course a lot has been happening and some people have given up in life because they were convinced that certain things were going to happen, but never did. They were told that they were in the wrong relationships and after dumping their lovers, it was the last time they had happiness in their lives. Thereafter the person who was said to be the perfect partner was nothing but the opposite. It became a pastor’s fault and trying to do “baby come back” was a waste of time as the person referred you back to your pastor to ask him to marry you or get you a partner.

Another heartbreak from some pastors have been that of failed marriages after match fixing. In some churches one has to ask the pastor who he or she must marry. They will pick individuals and give them partners claiming that they are being led by the spirit. They are told not to worry about the issue of love, being told it grows with time. After trying to force out things, nothing adds up with reality finally striking and the couple agrees to part ways. They become bitter and blame the pastor for misleading them. They come to live with the bitterness of being misled!

If only people could learn to trust in God not in any human being. It is always hurtful to be disappointed by someone you had faith in and respected so much that not even on a single day did you question his actions or words.

