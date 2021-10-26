Eagles lead the way in Logan Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALLIANCE Health Eagles have set the early pace in the country’s premier class cricket competition, the Logan Cup as they sit on top of the five-team log with 20 points.

Eagles have won their two opening matches played at Harare Sports Club. They thumped defending champions Southern Rocks by an innings and 56 runs before they defeated Rhinos by five wickets.

Rhinos are second with 10 points they secured when they beat Mountaineers by 67 runs, Tuskers are third on five points, the same as fourth placed Rocks. Tuskers and Rocks played out a draw in their match played at Takashinga Cricket Club. Mountaineers, a team that used to dominate in the Logan Cup is at the bottom of the log with zero points with one match they have played.

The next set of fixtures in the Logan Cup, scheduled for 27-30 October see Mountaineers face Eagles at Harare Sports Club while Tuskers collide with Rhinos.

Next month, the action spreads to other parts of the country with matches to take place at Bulawayo Athletic Club and Masvingo Sports Club. BAC, Kwekwe Sports Club, Mutare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club are the venues for the Pro50 Championship, which runs from the end of November until early December.

