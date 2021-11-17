Electricity supply stabilises

Nohlelo Mlilo, Online Reporter

THE government has announced the reduction of the 12 hour load shedding regime after the successful restoration of operations at Hwange thermal power station.

The country has been going through a stringent 12-hour load shedding schedule to address power challenges after experiencing technical faults in Hwange.

In a power supply update, Acting Minister of Energy and Power Development, Dr Jenfan Muswere said normal power generation had been restored in some units of Hwange as well as at Kariba South Hydro Power Station,

“Following the technical challenges that have been affecting our generation units at Hwange power station, l am pleased to announce that there is a return of services of some units that had been affected by a technical fault at the Hwange power station.

“The technical team and management have been making efforts to bring normalcy and enhance sustained generation, most of the units are back at Hwange with Bulawayo, Munyati and Harare power stations also contributing to the national grid,” said Dr Muswere.

The Acting Minister said with these positive developments the power utility will further reduce the load shedding but encouraged consumers to continue using electricity sparingly so as to minimize chances of going back to the stringent load shedding.

“Furthermore, operations at the Kariba South Hydro Power Station are stable as all the units are now back in service following the recovery from a regional power system disturbance that resulted in a loss of interconnection across the region in the past week .The power shortage has been further exacerbated by the shortage of imports from the region as some utilities are also experiencing similar power deficits.

“Accordingly, the power utility will further reduce load shedding and consumers are advised to use the available power sparingly to minimize the prospects of load shedding,” he said.