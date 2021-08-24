Ervine named Zimbabwe captain for Ireland, Scotland tour

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LEFT-handed batsman, Craig Ervine will captain Zimbabwe for the limited-overs cricket series in Ireland as well as Scotland.

While Sean Williams is the substantive Test skipper, Zimbabwe Cricket has been rotating the captaincy in the shorter formats of the game, with Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza and Williams taking turns to lead the team in recent one-day international (ODI) and Twenty20 international (T20I) series.

For the matches against Ireland and Scotland, the 36-year old Ervine, who has played 96 ODIs, 26 T20Is as well as 18 Tests will be the captain.

Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns in five T20I matches scheduled for 27 and 29 August at Clontarf and 1, 2 and 4 September at Bready. From there, the two sides will then face off at Stormont on 8, 10 and 13 September in a three-match ODI series that is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

After squaring off against Ireland, Zimbabwe will proceed to Edinburgh to take on Scotland in three T20Is scheduled for 15, 17 and 19 September.

Zimbabwe squad for Ireland and Scotland tour: Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tenday Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

