First Lady’s skills development programme oversubscribed. . . encourages hard work and sustainable projects

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a certificate to Philimon Chikwizo who was taught make up at the skills capacity development/Engagement organised by Amai Mnangagwa in Harare

Tendai Rupapa and Blessing Chidakwa

DUE to the overwhelming response to her newly-launched programme on Thursday aimed at economically empowering youths, young mothers and fathers, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Friday held the second edition of the initiative in Harare.

The life-changing programme was well-received, prompting Amai Mnangagwa to conduct another session in Mabvuku, following the launch at the Harare Polytechnic. Both venues were oversubscribed as people came out in their numbers to tap into the First Lady’s teachings on hard work and marriage building.

The programme saw the first group of more than 600 beneficiaries receiving certificates after completing courses in detergents and petroleum jelly making; carpentry; dressmaking; cosmetology; information and communications technology (ICT); and cellphone and computer repairing.

The skills capacitation programme is ongoing. More beneficiaries start training this week following certification of the pioneers, courtesy of the Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners.

The First Lady’s skills capacity development engagement with young adults programme will be taken to all the country’s provinces. By ensuring all young people — including the most marginalised and disadvantaged — unlock their potential through access to self-sustaining projects, the First Lady is driving towards economic empowerment that helps men and women to provide financially prosperous futures for themselves and their families.

Amai Mnangagwa believes that skills training increases productivity and improves standards of living. Also, the beneficial outcomes of engagement with young mothers and fathers on marriage issues are improved communication skills, behaviour, family relations and self-esteem, and reduction in drug abuse, domestic violence and divorce cases.

Amai Mnangagwa advised the young women and men to work on their projects in groups. Representatives from the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank, Empower Bank and the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development — who were present in support of the First Lady’s vision — took the groups through steps to follow to access loans for their projects.

They also took them through financial literacy and how to develop project proposals and pledged unwavering support to ensure that the projects thrive. Pregnant with important teachings and rich with laughter, the day commenced with separate sessions where men and women got inspiration and guidance from Dr Mnangagwa, who was in the company of professional therapists and the elderly.

During the discussion with the women, the atmosphere was full of energy and excitement, as they deliberated on various topics and came up with a list of attributes expected of a dignified woman.

Participants showed enthusiasm and eagerness to learn. The First Lady addressed them on the objectives of the programme.

“Madzimai, today we have come to empower each other through projects and to discuss our stories as women and, at the same time, share ideas. When Amai is around, no issue is sacred,” said the First Lady.

“My aim is to discuss with you certain issues because you are new in the marriage union and some of you are looking forward to getting married soon. Watching over a home concerns both men and women, so what are you doing as a young mother to raise your family?

“Do you know what you are supposed to do? As a young married woman, do you know your roles? Nhasi tauya kuzotaura kuti chinonzi munhukadzi chii, chinonzi imba chii. I hear these days the younger generation calling themselves ‘Mamoz manyama’.

This is what we want to hear today as to what that means exactly. Muri manyama pakutii?” she asked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

She said, as a mother, she was troubled by high cases of divorce affecting young couples and advised them to remain steadfast in their marriages.

“We are saying the marriage you are in was ordained by God, who hates divorce. Tiri kuti mumba imomo ndiyo imba yako yausiri kuzobuda. Put God first in your marriage and if there are any challenges between you and your spouse, learn to communicate and iron out your differences amicably. I have brought experts and the elderly to take you through certain topics.

We want stronger and healthier marriages built on a foundation of trust, communication, mutual respect and hard work, free from drug abuse, domestic violence and divorce,” she said, before giving the floor to Evangelist Nelly Gwatidzo.

Amai Gwatidzo spoke on the definition of a wife, mother and the importance of effective communication in a marriage.

“A good wife exhibits both care and compassion. She understands when her husband is frustrated, and tries to make him happy. Her caring disposition makes sure the marriage is free from domestic violence. As a good wife, you should love your husband’s family without being selective; embrace them all. There are other marriages which are shaking as we speak, but with this programme, our mother, the First Lady, has brought pillars to support your marriage and stop it from shaking. Being a good wife requires more than just love. She needs to be caring, devoted, trustworthy, dignified, God-fearing, respectful, honest and above all, must be a good communicator to keep her marriage whole. A good wife should be submissive to her husband,” she said.

Furthermore, she said good communication in a marriage and self-development were important.

“A good wife never nags her husband. She communicates with him in order to discuss troubles, difficult matters, raising children and so on. Complaining does not work at all. It only makes a man avoid his wife in order to stop hearing her constant nagging. Do we want our husbands to leave us, madzimai? Let us build our marriages and fight for our marriages like what Amai said,” she said.

Gogo Chamboko touched on the moral attribute of a woman and the dos and don’ts in a marriage.

“If your husband comes home after a hard-working day and sees your smiling face, he will be eager to return to his house every single day. Taramba vanongogara vakaisa muromo mumhino. The more love and understanding you invest in your marriage, the more you receive in return from your husband. Rudo imoto, runotokuchidzirwa. If your husband has hobbies or interests, allow him to go with his friends from time to time. That way, he will have some time on his own, which is healthy for a marriage. Always show your husband that you love him,” she said.

She told the young women that praising their husbands’ achievements will give them confidence.

“Every little bit of care and support creates a special feeling between a wife and her husband. Also, a married woman never allows herself to flirt with other men. Chengetedza imba yako because we are tired of ‘return soldiers’. We do not want you to be divorced for lack of good manners. Others do not even wash or iron their husband’s clothes such that when he wears a shirt, it will look like it’s coming from a cow’s mouth,” she said, bringing people to the ground with laughter.

Gogo Susupenzi hammered on the issue of conjugal rights, while Ms Sheilla Mandebvu gave grooming tips for women.

“Madzimai, good grooming enhances beauty, health and hygiene. The concept of grooming is proper hygiene and this makes you feel extra confident about yourselves. Good grooming also radiates a sense of self-esteem. Do you even know that bicarbonate of soda is effective against underarm odour if you do not have a roll-on? It helps in neutralising the odour by absorbing sweat, balancing the pH levels and suppressing bacterial growth. Let us practise good hygiene,” she said.

Chaplain Christine Phiri from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) spoke on the need for young women to be confident in themselves.

Her topic was “Young Women Rise”. She also touched on the importance of hard work, restoration and being God-fearing.

“The main reason which is stopping the rise of young women is that they look down upon themselves. You must have self-confidence and believe in yourselves. Where you are coming from is not what defines you, but where you are going. You can rise above your background. As for me, I did not allow my background or past experience to pull me down or define me. I left my past, gathered confidence, moved forward and never looked back. Here I am today, a celebrity chaplain,” she said with a chuckle.

She added: “Rise up from your comfort zone of unproductive things, if ini Kiri (Christine) zvake aive akashoreka did it, why can’t you? I understand there are also single ladies here. It is never too late to rise up. Look at me, from the bar to the pulpit.

God can also do it for you. Confidence does not look at whether you are educated or not. I have five O-levels from three sittings, but when those with five O-levels are called, I will be among those who will be counted. Ndinotoipika step kuenda pamamonya ipapo, akapasa chikoro. Today’s woman rise up and do not be left behind. The projects which are being initiated by our mother, join them and your life will never be the same again,” she said while belting songs that supported her teachings.

After the speakers, Amai also had a chit-chat with the women, urging them to participate in projects and taking them seriously.

“Let us work, madzimai. I brought you resource persons who opened your eyes and are already waiting for you to knock on their doors. Business wants people who are committed and hardworking. Those who are in the oldest profession and selling their bodies, vanangu ndakumbira. Leave these ways before you die. There are so many dangers that come with prostitution.

You can only kill this by committing yourselves to projects using your hands. Now, let us form groups and you will be guided further by the Women’s Bank, Empower Bank and the Ministry of Women Affairs,” she said before opening the floor for discussions.

The women thanked Amai Mnangagwa for her programme and shared their personal experiences in marriages. They bemoaned drug abuse by their husbands, something that was giving them sleepless nights.

“Our husbands, Amai, are denying us conjugal rights because they are always intoxicated. Vari kugara vaka-sticker and this is forcing most married women to look for boyfriends. We love our marriages but our husbands are pushing us to the edge. We are glad today you have come to talk to them,” said one of the women.

Another participant said: “Thank you for giving us grooming tips and the importance of practising good hygiene. Most of us are no longer bathing the way we used to do. We are spending the whole day wearing a morning gown and pulling socks on the head while gossiping. Some rush to bath when their husbands come back home from work. Others are throwing away their children’s disposable diapers everywhere, even on the streets.”

One of them spoke about gender-based violence (GBV).

“Mhamha, it is hard for us to be submissive when these men are always bashing us like we are their punching bags. Also, we were taught to love our in-laws, but some of our mothers-in-law do not love us. They also should love us and treat us like their children,” she said.

Men separately interacted on their own, freely discussing their issues. Among the issues tackled were the upholding of good morals, fighting Gender-Based Violence, drug and substance abuse, instilling discipline and promoting cultural values among men.

Mr Tatenda Makwazho said: “I was taught to respect my wife and never to raise a hand on her. We thank the teachings from Amai Mnangagwa, which are making us better husbands.”

Mr Malvin Tsongorera thanked the First Lady for bringing experts, who taught them about the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

Assistant Inspector Godfrey Nyamuremba from the Harare Province Victim Friendly Unit urged men to open up when faced with challenges. He said statistics show that men were committing suicide more than their female counterparts.

“Learn to share when faced with challenges to avoid making bad decisions, including committing suicide. Let us also, as men, be friendly to our wives and respect them,” he said.

Asst Insp Nyamuremba also warned against spiking women’s drinks with drugs at parties, which often leads to rape cases. Mr Malven Magonda thanked Amai Mnangagwa for the programme and initiating projects. He said Government, through the relevant ministries, was ready to support people with skills through training on project proposal designs and branding.

“We will also assist with appropriate modern working space and loans to start businesses. We also assist with technology transfer. We also facilitate registration of companies and help to certify products by giving patent rights,” he said.

Zanu-PF Mabvuku Councillor and aspiring National Assembly candidate Scott Sakupwanya hailed the First Lady for empowering youths and fighting the scourge of drugs and substance abuse.

“They were also taught that proceeds from their projects should be put to good use, instead of channelling them to drugs such as mutoriro,” he said.

The two groups later converged and were addressed by the mother of the nation.

“I welcome you vanababa nanamai with so much happiness. Today, we have come to build and strengthen marriages and to encourage ourselves on the importance of hard work through skills training. I have come to talk with those in marriages and those who are about to get into the union. I hope, in our separate discussions, we taught each other, learnt from each other and grasped the teachings.

“I discovered that the rise in divorce cases these days is being caused by boys and girls who skipped the courtship stage, did not go through nhanga/gota/ixhiba teachings and those who are getting into marriages without knowing what is expected of them.

Also, domestic violence is prevalent. How then do you raise your children when you are always in the boxing ring? Kuuya kwataita nhasi kuti tidzidzisane about marriage asi zvauchazoita pamberi apo takudzidzisa zvinenge zvave zvemusoro wako,” she said.

She added that she had also come to build their self-confidence by giving them a fishing rod (projects) to be able to fend for themselves.

“Now that we have built your marriage, we have also capacitated you through skills training. Those who were doing prostitution have promised me that they are going to quit and those in marriages promised to work hard and help their husbands in raising their children. We say ‘no’ to those who pull others towards unproductive things like drug and substance abuse, prostitution and domestic violence. My boys, I brought projects, join in and leave drugs. You are the future and we look up to you. Let us strive to work for our families with sober minds. Women’s Bank, Empower Bank and Women Affairs are waiting for you to get loans and kick-start your businesses. As your mothers, we are pained with this drug menace. You are stealing everything in the house. What is left is for you to steal us also and sell us so that you get money to buy drugs. Francis mwanangu, please leave drugs. Ko vanasikana, frequenting bars, stop this my daughter, Judy. We say no to ‘social distancing of legs’ all the time. Be dignified women,” the First Lady said.

She then gave certificates to beneficiaries who completed their training. Chaplain Phiri also took the opportunity to teach both men and women, encouraging them to love one another.

“Many women and men think they need to be attractive only to charm their spouses before marriage. After it, they stop taking care of themselves. If you don’t want to lose your husband or wife, stay pretty and smart for each other. Surprise your spouse with romantic things here and there. Even a small gift when he or she doesn’t expect it will do the trick. After appreciating each other, then you also learn to forgive each other. Let us correct each other in our home. Let us not take our marriage issues to social media. Vanamai kwete kuti baba vakati ndini musoro wemba imi moti ndiri bhareta,” she said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, represented by Detective Assistant Inspector Tendai Muchengi and Insp Dorcas Kanyemba, spoke on the dangers of drug and substance abuse and gender-based violence before giving statistics.

Representatives of women and men gave an overview of their teachings and their resolutions. Both sides promised to love one another, work hard, shun drugs, prostitution, domestic violence and separation.

They also promised to be good communicators for the growth of their marriages. The women said they would never abandon their marriages and the men promised never to do things that will make their wives leave.