Former ZPRA High Command member dies

Sunday News Reporter

A FORMER member of the ZPRA High Command and first commander of Mkushi Camp, Cde Highten Khuluma Nkomo aka Billy Mzamo has died.

He was 70.

Former colleague Brigadier-General Abel Mazinyane confirmed the death of Cde Nkomo whom he described as an excellent soldier and military instructor during the armed struggle.

“Billy Mzamo passed on early this morning at his homestead in the Dengu area of Gwanda District near Manama. I received a call from his wife informing me about the unfortunate incident,” said Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mazinyane.