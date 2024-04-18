Four ZDF members killed in a head-on collision

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has mourned the death of four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) who were involved in a head-on collision along the Harare – Bulawayo highway on Tuesday, while four others were injured.

The late, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo and Sergeant Chakabaiwa were involved in a road traffic accident at the 180km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road about 2km from Battlefields.

In a statement, the Minister said the unfortunate loss of lives and injuries occurred at a time when the country was preparing to celebrate 44 years of independence.

“I have learnt with shock and sadness the tragic death of four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and injury of other four members in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe along the Harare – Bulawayo highway on 16 April 2024. The unfortunate loss of lives and injuries occurred at a time when the country was preparing to celebrate 44 years of independence,” she said.

The Minister said while the nation is in a celebratory mood, the people’s force participates with a heavy heart and deep sorrow.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said: “We share the grief and pain with His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa, the family and the nation as a whole as we mourn the departed. May our dear Lord comfort you during this difficult moment.”

She also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the accident.