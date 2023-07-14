Government raises red flag on illegal boreholes

Rutendo Nyeve and Natasha Sipindiye

GOVERNMENT has warned the public against the drilling of boreholes without relevant permits describing water as a finite resource which its development and use should be made in a sustainable manner.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the Ministry has noted the recent increase in the number of individuals and organisations drilling boreholes without the relevant permits in the country; with some individuals violating certain stipulations.

“Some of these boreholes are being drilled within metres of one another. The Ministry wishes to remind borehole owners, drillers and prospective borehole owners that groundwater use, just like surface water use, is governed by the Water Act (Chapter 20:24). Section 3 of the Water Act vests all water in the President while Section 4 of the same Act prohibitsprivate ownership of water.

“With water being a finite resource, its development and use should be managed in a sustainable manner,” said Dr Masuka.

He said Government, through ZINWA and Sub-Catchment Councils, is responsible for assessing and allocating water efficiently, sustainably and equitably, in view of competing water needs by multiple users.

“In this regard, any individual or organisation intending to drill a borehole should apply for and obtain a drilling permit from their respective Catchment Council. This allows Government to know the number and location of the boreholes, so as to avoid over abstraction of the groundwater resource.

“The driller is required, by law, to provide the technical details on the drilling of such a borehole (i.e. the construction, the pumping tests and water yield and any other parameters),” said Dr Masuka.

He said it is also a legal requirement that a holder of a groundwater permit keeps records of the water abstracted in terms of the permit and have such water analysed for physical, chemical and biological and other bacteriological constituents and to ensure that the water is safe and clean for human consumption.

Furthermore, all individuals, institutions and organisations who may have drilled boreholes without the requisite documentation have been advised to approach ZINWA or their respective Catchment Councils to regularise their water use.

The drilling of boreholes has been intensified over the years in both the urban and rural areas as both the public and private sector seeks to mitigate the climate change induced water challenges.