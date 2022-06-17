Gwanda trio robbery spree brought to a halt

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

A TRIO from Gwanda who had wreaked havoc in the mining town, carrying out multiple unlawful entry and theft crimes has been sentenced to an effective 15 months in prison after their recent arrest.

Sipho Moyo (21), Luckmore Nkomo (18) and Roshan Masuku (23) appeared before Gwanda magistrate Ms Lerato Nyati with Ms Zanele Sithole prosecuting.

They were sentenced to 21 months in prison with six months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

According to the State case, on 13 April last year, the trio unlawfully used a garden fork to break Mr Olerato Makhurane’s kitchen door. The court heard that they managed to steal a seven kilogramme Cadac gas cylinder and five chickens from his fridge.

The trio’s stealing spree did not end there, but continued on 12 September when they went to Lutheran Church residents’ quarters, Gwanda and stole Mr Nkosikhona Dube’s belongings, which included a Huawei Y7 mobile phone, a Samsung tablet and a small Nokia as well as US$120 in cash.

On 8 October 2021, the three went to Mr Chenjerai Chatodza’s house at Jacaranda suburb where they used an unknown object to break down the door after which they stole a 14-inch plasma black Polestar computer monitor, an Ecco speaker box, a Vodacom cellphone, a Mobicel cellphone and various grocery items.