Highlanders fire coach, some members of technical team

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have parted ways with their head coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu together with his entire technical team, with Joel Luphahla the only one to survive the chop.

The Bosso leadership met with Mpofu and his supporting staff today (Tuesday) where a decision was made to sack Mpofu. Sacked together with Mpofu are Bekithemba Ndlovu, Julias Ndlovu and welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo .

Pressure has been mounting on the Bosso decision makers to act on poor results being produced week in, week out by Highlanders since the start of the season. Before their abandoned match against Dynamos, Highlanders were 11th on the log with just three wins from 13 matches. The wins were at Barbourfields over Whawha, Herentals and Yadah.

Ahead of the match against Dynamos, Mpofu threatened to choose journalists who will attend the club’s weekly press conferences so that he could exclude those he felt were negative.

