Information Minister mourns Bishop Guti

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa has described the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga Forward in Faith) founder Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti as a highly spiritual being with an intensely patriotic flavor.

Prof Guti passed away on 6 July, he was 100, having been born on May 5, 1923, in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

In a statement, Minister Mutsvangwa said Prof Guti had an especially notable relationship with her family.

“Bishop Guti was a highly spiritual being with an intensely patriotic flavor. His philanthropy touched many diverse lives as they carried out the daily chores of life.

“Above all he had overflowing love for my family. I fondly remember him flying all the way to Beijing China to administer grace to our Ambassadorship at the height of the Look East Policy and the sanctions geopolitical challenges in 2002-7,” said the Minister.

She said Dr Guti was a strong believer in indigenous church ownership, having established one of the largest Pentecostal churches in the country in 1960.

“Dr Guti’s philanthropic work and his love for Zimbabwe was unwavering as he founded Ezekiel Guti University and Mbuya Dorcas Hospital among other similar institutions across the country. These projects complement Government’s efforts in ensuring access to tertiary education and medical health care by all,” reads the statement.