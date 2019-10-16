JUST IN: Bosso chairman thanks Tshisa for fundraising initiative

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has written to United Kingdom based club member Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda to express his gratitude to him for raising funds for the club.

In a letter dated 8 October, Mhlophe expressed gratitude to Sibanda for contributing to the club’s finances. He stated that the money received from the fund raising initiative spearheaded by the former broadcaster played a huge part in ensuring the well being of the players.

“On behalf of Highlanders FC, I would like to thank you for your fund raising initiative which has contributed to the club’s finances. The funds received by the club went a long way in taking care of the welfare of the players. We are grateful to see members coming on board to assist the club in times of need,” Mhlophe wrote.

The Highlanders executive board further urged Sibanda to carry on with his encouraging liveliness and outlook.

“May you kindly continue with this positive energy and attitude, and also extend our warm gratitude to all those who heeded to your call to make and continue making contributions.”

Sibanda was happy to see his efforts being cherished and thanked Mhlophe for the communication.

“Its good to be appreciated for any little help you give. Thanks Highlanders FC Chairman Kenneth Mhlophe and the team for your letter of gratitude towards our fundraising venture for the club,’’ he said.

He stated that Highlanders means a lot to him and thanked all those who contributed financially to his initiative.

“Highlanders is our team, together we can make it thrive and we will never let it die. I want to thank each and every one of my friends around the world who heed to the call and donated towards helping the club. Bosso means the world to some of us, let’s help the club in these difficult economic conditions. Amahlonyama needs you,” Sibanda posted on his Facebook.

A total of US$ $1 567 was raised from the online initiative spearheaded by Sibanda which started on 9 September and since closed.

@Mdawini_29