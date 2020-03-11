JUST IN: ZC name squads for matches against Derbyshire, Durham

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have named two strong squads to face English counties Derbyshire and Durham across three formats starting this weekend.

The Zimbabwe Select side picked to take on Derbyshire in two T20 matches, two 50-over games and two three-day fixtures at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo includes Under-19 stars Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba and Tadiwanashe Marumani.

All rounder Luke Jongwe, who is good form on the domestic front has also been named in that squad alongside Zimbabwe Test captain Sean Williams and the experienced duo of Elton Chigumbura and Peter Moor.

The Chairman’s XI side that will face Durham in two three-day matches scheduled for Harare Sports Club boasts seven players who featured in Zimbabwe’s most recent Test match against Bangladesh – Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Victor Nyauchi, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu and Regis Chakabva.

Tendai Chatara and Ryan Burl, both sidelined by injury since January, are now fit and were included in that squad too together with fellow internationals Tarisai Musakanda, Brandon Mavuta and Shingirai Masakadza. The selection of 33-year old Shingirai Masakadza, a pace bowler with just one wicket in four Logan Cup matches ahead of 26-year old Sheunopa Musekwa with 11 wickets from the same number of matches cannot be justified.

Stuart Matsikenyeri will coach the Zimbabwe Select team, while Douglas Hondo will be in charge of the Chairman’s XI.

Led by former Zimbabwe captain and coach Dave Houghton who is their head of cricket, Derbyshire arrived in Harare on Monday for their first ever visit to the country.

Durham, who toured Zimbabwe in the 1991/92 season, are expected to land in the capital on Friday.

Squads

Zimbabwe Select: Brian Chari, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Joylord Gumbie, Elton Chigumbura, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Neville Madziva, Richard Ngarava, Charlton Tshuma, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Chairman’s XI: Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Remembrance Nyathi, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Roy Kaia, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, William Mashinge, Brandon Mavuta, Tapiwa Mufudza, Johnathan Campbell, Shingirai Masakadza

