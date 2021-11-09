Lady Chevrons skipper Musonda misses out on ICC women’s Player of the Month for October

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national women’s cricket team captain, Mary-Anne Musonda has missed out on the International Cricket Council Women’s Player of the Month for October, which was won by Ireland’s Laura Delany.

Musonda was nominated together with the Irish duo of Delany and Gaby Lewis. The Zimbabwean skipper however lost to Ireland captain, Delany when the ICC on Tuesday announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for October which recognise and celebrate the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

Ireland captain Delany shone in their 3-1 ODI series win over Zimbabwe. The all-rounder flourished with bat and ball, scoring 189 runs at 63, and taking four wickets at 27.

Pakistan’s Asif Ali won the men’s award. He beat Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Namibia’s David Wiese to the men’s award. Ali scored 52 runs without defeat across three matches for Pakistan in October at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scoring at a strike rate of 273.68.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women have received a timely boost following the return of two key players ahead of their one-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh Women which gets underway this Wednesday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Veteran batter Sharne Mayers, who has not featured for the national side since she inspired them to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier 2019 championship, has been named in the squad of 16 picked for the three matches against Bangladesh Women.

Zimbabwe Women will also be delighted to have all-rounder Christabel Chatonzwa back in the team after she won her fitness race.

Other than Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano who is out with a long-term injury, the rest of the squad has been given a clean bill of health for the ODIs.

The matches are scheduled for 10, 13 and 15 November.

Cricket fans, 1 000 of them, who have to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 will find their way into Queens Sports Club for the three ODIs.

Tickets are pegged at US$5 for a seat in the grandstand and US$2 for the rest of the ground.

Zimbabwe Women squad for ODI series versus Bangladesh Women: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain) Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger, Christabel Chatonzwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francesca Chipare, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29