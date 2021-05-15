LIVE: President Mnangagwa tours Bulawayo companies – Day Two

15 May, 2021 - 09:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube – Dashboard: Stanford Chiwanga

11:11 – The President is now being taken through the production process at United Refineries.

10:11 – Speaking after touring Archer clothing, President Mnangagwa commended the company’s management, saying the fact that they were exporting 60 percent of their products meant that they were contributing immensely to the country’s foreign currency requirements.

10:06 – The President is now at United Refineries, he is currently in a meeting with the company’s management.

09:40 – President Mnangagwa being taken through the operations at Archers.

09:35 – Workers at Archers Clothing going about their business.

PREAMBLE 

President Mnangagwa is today expected to tour Archers Clothing and United Refineries as he continues with his visit to Bulawayo industries.

The President, who was accompanied by several Cabinet ministers, industry executives and senior Government officials, yesterday conducted a tour of the giant and diversified Monarch Steel factory along Khami Road, where he interacted with workers, shareholders and senior executives.

 

