Long standing ZTA CEO retired

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

DR Karikoga Kaseke who has been the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer since 2005 has been retired on medical grounds.

Dr Kaseke who has been at the helm of the organisation since June 2005, reportedly fell ill in November 2018.

In a statement ZTA acting board chairperson, Dr Precious Sibiya said Dr Kaseke’s retirement followed a recommendation by a medical board.

“Dr Kaseke fell ill in November 2018 and has not been well since then. His retirement followed the recommendations of a medical board and is effective 1 July 2021.

“Dr Kaseke served the organisation as it’s chief executive from June 2005 up until his retirement. The board and indeed everyone had hoped for his recovery and we continue to pray for the restoration of his wealth,” said Dr Sibiya.

The board chairperson revealed that they were now in the process of appointing a substantive CEO to take over from Dr Kaseke.

“Allow me on behalf of the board to thank the Kaseke family, industry and all our stakeholders for the support and cooperation given both to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Dr KK during these past two years. “We would like to kindly request you to continue with your support and cooperation as we recruit a new chief executive for the organisation,” said Dr Sibiya.