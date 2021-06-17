Breaking News
Nakamba meets ED

17 Jun, 2021 - 18:06 0 Views
Nakamba meets ED

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors star, who plays for English Premier Soccer League club Aston Villa on Thursday met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

Posting on his Twitter account, Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting services said Nakamba comes in as an investor eager to plough back into the community. According to Mangwana, Nakamba went to meet President Mnangagwa accompanied by Dexter Blackstock, a former Nottingham Forest player. Blackstone is excited to be in Zimbabwe and to have a chance to invest in the country.

Nakamba is home from England on a season break after playing a pivotal role in Aston Villa securing 11th spot in the 2020/21 season. It was a big improvement from their 2019/20 season in which they survived relegation on the last day of action after they drew 1-1 with West Ham to finish 17th on their return to England’s top league.

