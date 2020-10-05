Nakamba plays as Villa thrash Liverpool 7-2

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba was a late substitute on an extraordinary day for his team Aston Villa when they clobbered defending English Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park on Sunday.

It was the first time that Liverpool conceded seven goals in a match in all competitions since they last did so in a 7-2 league defeat to Tottenham while it was the second time that Villa have netted seven in a single Premier League match, after a 7-1 win over Wimbledon in February 1995.

As if that was not enough, Liverpool became the first reigning English top flight champions to concede seven goals in a league match since Arsenal did so against Sunderland in September 1953.

Nakamba started on the bench as Brazilian Douglas Luiz was preferred in the defensive midfield position for the third match in a row in the EPL. The Zimbabwean replaced the Brazilian in the 80th minute when his team was already 7-2 up and almost had his first ever goal in Villa colours but his shot at goal was taken care of by Liverpool’s second choice goalkeeper, Spaniard Adrian who had a terrible time in goal for the Reds in place of the injured first choice Alisson Becker

Ollie Watkins, the lad who took over Nakamba’s number 11 jersey when he joined the Claret and Blue as their record signing from Brentford last month struck a hat trick with Villa 4-1 at the break. The home team added three more goals in the second half to win three league matches in a row for the first time since the 1962-63 season.

Nakamba has been linked with a loan exit out to Turkey and with the transfer window closing on Monday, it remains to be seen if the Warriors star heads out or remains to fight for a place in the starting lineup at Villa Park.

