Police arrest three for trying to bribe officers

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested three people for allegedly offering bribes to police officers at Bubi roadblock in Matabeleland North Province, as the organisation’s no to corruption blitz intensifies.

Elvis Mubaiwa (37) was arrested on Saturday before Sabastain Chikwavarara (49) and Energy Murungami (39) were arrested the following day at the same roadblock for offering various amounts of bribe ranging from ZAR50 to ZAR200.

Police confirmed the arrests on their twitter handle and urged members of the public to stop offering bribes to law enforcement agents.

“The ZRP urges the public to stop from offering bribes to police officers discharging their constitutional mandate. On 10 September 2022, Police in Bubi arrested Elvis Mubaiwa (37) for bribery after he offered ZAR200 to a Police Officer at a roadblock.

“In a similar case, on 11 September 2022, Sabastain Chikwavarara (49) was arrested for bribery after he offered ZAR50 to a police officer indicating that he had five passengers in his Toyota Wish vehicle at Bubi Roadblock. Meanwhile, on 11 September 2022, Police arrested Energy Murungami (39) for bribery after he offered R170 bribe money to police officers at a roadblock after being asked to produce a driver’s licence.”

