Police urge caution ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Nothando Zondo, Sunday News Reporter

MATABELELAND South police have urged members of the public and business owners in the province to be vigilant to help prevent crime during the Independence Day holiday tomorrow.

The nation tomorrow commemorates 44 years of self-rule and police in the province released a statement stating a few guidelines that should be followed to avoid the prevalence of crime and people losing their property to unscrupulous individuals.

In a statement, the police urged the community to observe guidelines to prevent crime and safeguard the well-being of all individuals.

“Business owners, particularly those with beer outlets should adhere to closing times and maintain competent security personnel on their premises. Motorised roving patrols, foot patrols, and cycle patrols will be conducted to enforce stop and searches for drugs and dangerous weapons such as machetes, knives, catapults, and knobkerries.

“Anyone found breaking the law will face arrest and prosecution. Motorists are advised to prioritise safety by avoiding over speeding, overloading, and planning their journeys in advance,” reads the statement.

The police further advised motorists to travel during the day, to ensure roadworthy vehicles with all necessary documentation, and to strictly avoid drinking and driving.

“Passengers are encouraged to report any instances of drunk driving to police patrols or roadblocks. Motorists are urged not to carry strangers and to avoid stopping at laybys, choosing build-up areas like shops for rest instead.

“Farmers are encouraged to promptly report missing stock, stray stock, and found property stock to the police and closely supervise their stock through daily herding and penning to prevent cases of stock theft. This precaution is particularly important due to the increased demand for meat during the holidays.”

The police also advised residents not to keep large sums of cash at home, and those who may become victims of unlawful entry are cautioned not to touch windows or door handles to preserve crime evidence. Installing durable doors and locks, erecting burglar bars or installing CCTVs, and ensuring sufficient outer lighting are recommended for enhanced security.

“Families are reminded to live harmoniously and avoid domestic violence, with the advice to involve third parties like local leadership or report incidents to the police in case of misunderstandings.

The public is encouraged to report any criminal activities within their communities to the Neighborhood Watch Committee, Police Constabulary members, or the nearest Police station for assistance.