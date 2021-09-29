President makes Ministerial appointments

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Evelyn Ndlovu as the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

Dr Ndlovu replaces Ambassador Cain Mathema who has been reassigned to be a Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Before her appointment Dr Ndlovu was a Minister of State in Vice-President Chiwanga’s office.

Announcing the appointments, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointments are with effect from Thursday.

“In terms of Section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution amendment 20 of 2013, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has made the following Ministerial appointments:

“Hon Evelyn Ndlovu as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Hon Cain Mathema as Minister without Portfolio in the office of the President and Cabinet. The appointments are with effect from 30 September,” said Dr Sibanda.