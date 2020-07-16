Provinces in the dark over Zifa Covid-19 relief

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIFA provincial structures are yet to be appraised of their share of the Fifa Covid-19 relief funds with the association still mum over how much they will get.

A provincial chairman who declined to be named said they were shocked any form of communication was still to come their way regarding the funds despite the fact they reading in the media that distribution to other affiliates is in progress.

Zifa has received part of the US$1, 5 million Fifa Covid-19 relief fund and they are set to receive a further US$300 000 from the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Zifa’s provincial bodies are aligned with the country’s 10 provinces.

Another provincial chairperson confirmed they are in the dark over how much they will get.

“It is unfortunate we are only reading about the funds in the media and there has not been single communication from Zifa on the matter.

“We had been speaking as provincial chairpersons but no one have been told anything pertaining to the funds but we expect something in out coffers like all other affiliates,” he said.

The chairperson said while awaiting correspondence from Zifa they are in a conundrum over how they would be sharing the funds considering the many leagues under them.

Zifa provincial structures house Division Two and Three teams with Bulawayo also having to grapple with its separate juniors leagues that are outside Zifa’s U15 league that was launched last year.

Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela said they are yet to make public the schedule of which affiliate gets how much and will only do so when they have completed the transactions.

“Yes, provinces are all also going to receive their share but we will only publicise the figures at a later date,” he said.