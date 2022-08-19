Raza, Muzarabani sign for Dubai Capitals in International League T20

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEN cricketers, batsman Sikandar Raza as well as pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani have been snapped up by the Dubai Capitals for the inaugural International League T20 to be staged in the United Arab Emirates early next year.

Muzarabani, who is sidelined by injury at the moment is excited to be part of the Dubai Capitals for next year’s International League T20.

“Can’t wait to join @Dubai_Capitals for the @ILT20Official alongside @SRazaB24 and so many other great players. #ILT20 #DubaiCapitals. Thanks to @sports_gmr & @WSXcricket,’’ tweeted Muzarabani.

Raza is also fervently anticipating being part of the Dubai Capitals.

“Really looking forward to joining the team and meeting my team mates. Can’t wait and great to have @Bmuz40 with me at the @ILT20Official #Alhamdulillah #ILT20 #DubaiCapitals #GMRGroup #GMRSports #ILT20Official @sports_gmr @Stemsports1,’’ posted Raza on Twitter.

The Dubai Capitals will use the Dubai International Stadium as their home ground for the six team competition. Dubai Capitals are owned by the GMR Group, owners of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Raza and Muzarabani’s teammates at the Dubai Capitals will be West Indian pair of Rovman Powell, Fabien Allen, the Afghanistan duo of Hazratullah Zazai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sri Lankans Isuru Udana, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dushmantha Chameera, English-born Dutch international cricketer Fred Klaassen, George Munsey of Scotland as well as England batsman Daniel Lawrence.

In terms of the tournament rules, nine out of eleven players on each team can be overseas players, which will be significantly higher than the four or five overseas-player-limit of other major T20 leagues. Two players on each team must be a UAE player and a player from an Associate Member nation respectively.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29