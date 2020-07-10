Return to action for Young Mighty Warriors

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women Under-20 football team returns to action when they clash with Ethiopia in the Under-20 World Cup qualifier in early September.

Zimbabwe eliminated Malawi on a 2-1 aggregate score in February to set up a first round clash with Ethiopia. The first leg ended 1-1 in Malawi before Talent Bizeki’s 75th-minute strike ensured Zimbabwe got a 2-1 aggregate win over the visitors in the second fixture at Barbourfields Stadium.

With the preliminary round done before lockdown, the remaining three qualifying rounds will be played in September, October and November.

The two first round legs will take place between 3 and 12 September while the second and third round will be played in October and November respectively.

Coached by Rosemary Mugadza, the Young Mighty Warriors were already preparing to face Ethiopia at the end of March before the matches were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The team was in camp at the Zifa Village before the players were sent home due to Covid-19.

Initially, the Under-20 World Cup was meant to take place in August in Costa Rica and Panama but was postponed because of Covid-19. Fifa have since advised that the tournament will be played from the 20 January to the 6 February in 2021.

@Mdawini_29