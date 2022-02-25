Sixteen member Zim pool team establishes camp

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 16 member Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) that will take part at the All-Africa Pool Championship in Lusaka, Zambia will establish camp in Harare on Monday before their departure to the northern neighbouring country on 2 March.

ZIPA public relations officer Donald Wadawu said all was now set for Fish Eagles’ journey to Zambia.

“All the players are establishing camp on Monday next week in Harare. For transport we have secured 76 Ajara Coach Services, so we have 50 seats which can be occupied by pool supporters who want to travel with a team but they pay cover charge to and from, those interested can get in touch with our ZIPA public relations department. We would like to thank the Director of Ajara Coach Services, Ronald Ajara for coming on board to make the trip to Zambia a success,” said Wadawu.

Before departure the team will be conducting its training sessions at Mangoma Pool Arena (Harare). The All-Africa Pool Championship games will be held from 4 to 6 March.

The team will have season campaigner Christine Sengwe, who managed to retain her place in the national team since 2015. She started captaining the ladies national team from 2016 up to date.

Sengwe was part of the team that came out third at the same tournament at Lake Umuzi-Mpumalanga, South Africa, in October 2019.

The Bulawayo Province player managed to book her place at the national qualifiers at Leisure Centre in Ruwa.

A total of eight men and eight women were selected in late December from more than 200 who had travelled from all the 10 provinces.

In the men’s section, Zimbabwe will have Oninda Timothy, Adriel Shamhu, Hardlife Magocha, Charles Simango (captain), Morris Chinogwira, Antony Sibanda and Polite Manavele

Besides Sengwe, the women’s representatives will also include Charity Ncube, Petronella Sibanda, Plaxedes Tawengwa, Brenda Mukomba, Primrose Chatura and Reya Chitokwani.

Fish Eagles Squad

Men

Onida Timothy, Anthony Sibanda, Hardlife Mugocha, Adriel Shamhu, Polite Manavele, Charles Simango, Clifton Changunda, Morris Chinogwira

Women

Primrose Chitura, Christine Sengwe (captain), Prisca Mujakachi, Plaxedes Tavengwa, Reya Chitokwani, Brenda Mukomba, Priscilla Chisoro