Sprint athlete Makusha leaves for Tokyo Olympics

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN sprint athlete, Ngoni Makusha is heading off to Tokyo, Japan for the Olympics on Thursday.

Makusha, a 100m runner is the last Zimbabwean athlete to head off to Japan, with the others already in the Asian country or on their way. Golfer Scott Vincent left the United States of America headed for Japan on Wednesday. Swimmers Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar left their bases on 17 July while While rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin departed from the United Kingdom on 14 July.

The 27-year old Makusha is excited to head off Japan to join the rest of the Zimbabwean team at the Olympics.

“I am feeling good, definitely feeling good and excited to join the others,’’ Makusha said.

On how his preparations have gone, Makusha said he had done all he could to prepare for his maiden appearance at the biggest sporting event in the world.

“I have prepared enough, I have done all the preparation that I needed to do, obviously I’ve been training for this the past four year. I’ve been preparing for this moment all this while, I am definitely read,’’ he said.

This being his first appearance at the Olympics, Makusha is not putting himself under any pressure, with one of his aims being to run a personal best in Japan.

“My goal there is just to do the best I can, get a PB (personal best), get through the rounds and see where my best takes me. I am not putting so much pressure on myself, I have to enjoy what I am doing, that’s how you get faster,’’ said Makusha.

The sprinter believes the best is still yet to come from him. Makusha’s best display while representing the country came in 2019 when he won gold in the 100m and 200m at the Southern African Athletics Championships held in Mauritius. He has also twice been part of the Zimbabwean team at the World Relays.

Makusha, whose personal best in the 100m is 10.17 seconds failed to secure direct qualification to the Olympics and is going to Japan on a universality slot.

@Mdawini_29