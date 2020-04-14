Three new Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

Bulawayo has recorded three new cases of Covid-19 as the cumulative national figure rose to 17 including three deaths.

The three cases were confirmed at the National Tuberculosis (TB) Reference Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital in the city yesterday.

The lab tested six samples and three of them came out positive.

This means that Bulawayo now has five positive Covid-19 cases, two fewer than Harare which has the most at seven.