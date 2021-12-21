Umzingwane Dam: Celebrating Christmas in a tent

Simba Jemwa , Sunday Leisure Correspondent

UMZINGWANE Dam is nestled on the banks of the beautiful Umzingwane River but has been dormant for about 20 years, beautiful yet underutilised as a local holiday destination.

And now tourism marketing firm, Club Likoma have spruced it up and are offering domestic tourists a special Christmas treat: “Tentmas”!

While “Tentmas” sounds like incredibly ridiculous or even childish, Club Likoma is offering exactly that: Christmas in Tent along the Umzingwane River with an amazing sunset to boot!

Club Likoma spokesperson Andile Moyo confirmed that the company would be hosting a special Christmas Day event for families who want to escape the hustle and bustle of their urban dwellings.

“We know many families will be staying close to home again this Christmas season, so we want to ensure there will be a variety of nearby riverside and camping experiences and overnight opportunities available for everyone to enjoy,” Moyo said.

“We want to give our guests a rustic but memorable Christmas or as we have now called it, a Tentmas.”

At Umzingwane Dam, Club Likoma is selling a trip with family and friends but still maintain social distancing, while people camp in tents and still have an amazing holiday.

As Civid-19 cases continue to fall nationwide, Zimbabweans are rethinking their holiday traditions. For those were cooped up at the same time last year due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, a ‘Zoom holiday’ simply would not suffice, and some will opt to pitch along the shores of Umzingwane Dam and create some face-to-face festivities, but with appropriate social distancing. And good food, music and drinks.

Club Likoma’s offering for domestic tourists this Christmas is swimming, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, wildlife viewing along the river while also enjoying privacy in a noise-free environment.

This Christmas, Club Likoma have put in place a package to give their guests and campers a rustic yet astonishing Christmas Day celebration.

In six words, Club Likoma’s Christmas offering is: Off-grid Christmas camping 70’s style …

Hidden away in the beautiful surrounds of the Umzingwane countryside, yet only 30 minutes’ drive from the bustling City of Bulawayo, back-to-basics Umzingwane Dam campsites are perfect for real or first-time campers, whether you are looking for a family adventure or a relaxing weekend away. – @RealSimbaJemwa