US$2 000 prize tag on FC Platinum target Mthokozisi Msebe

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions FC Platinum are reportedly on the verge of snatching Bulawayo Chiefs creative midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe amid revelations that Amakhosi Amahle have put a US$2 000 price tag.

According to well-placed sources within the Bulawayo Chiefs and Pure Platinum Play camps, Msebe’s handlers had a meeting with FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza at Barbourfields Stadium soon after their nil all draw against Dynamos that was played last Saturday.

“Msebe is close to moving to FC Platinum. His representatives met FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza soon after their game against Dynamos. It was a fruitful meeting. The player is set to leave Bulawayo Chiefs on a US$2 000 fee,” said a source.

Contacted for a comment Bulawayo Chiefs spokesperson Thulani “Javas” Sibanda said FC Platinum are still yet to make a formal inquiry about the availability of the player.

“The only club that has formally approached us about the availability of Msebe is Highlanders.

FC Platinum are yet to do that. Continue checking with me, maybe they will do so soon,” said Sibanda.

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo could neither confirm nor deny their reported interest in Msebe’s services

“I have been out of office and I’m not in a position to shed light on that. We will stand guided by our technical department,” said Chizondo.

Msebe has been on top of his game so far this season and he has been enjoying a good combination play with ex Warriors and Chicken Inn skipper Danny ‘Deco’ Phiri in the middle of the park.

Phiri reportedly wants out at Bulawayo Chiefs.

Last week, Amakhosi Amahle announced the release of veteran striker Kuakwashe Musharu (36) who has since joined Premier Soccer League newbies Sheasham.

The Twitter Kings also took to their social media pages to announce that they have also parted ways with defender William Stima, goalkeeper Hebert Rusawo, midfielders Last Jesi and Rodrick Mufudza,

Musharu, a former Motor Action, How Mine and Talen Vision forward was unveiled by Gweru-based Sheasham last Thursday.

The Construction Boys also announced the signing of Dinoleen Masukuta from ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Harare City.

Sheasham have appointed Reuben Njavera as the team’s assistant coach. The gaffer, who is a holder of a CAF A coaching licence, will work with ex Bulawayo Chiefs head coach Lizwe Sweswe who replaced fired John Nyikadzino in the same capacity.

Former Highlanders and How Mine midfielder Heritani Masuku tagged along with Sweswe to join Gweru Sheasham on a two and half contract.

Masuku and Sweswe separated with Bulawayo Chiefs about a fortnight ago.

In an interview with publication on Monday Sweswe, a former FC Platinum and Tsholotsho FC confirmed that he was taking Masuku to the Construction Boys as part of his backroom staff.

“I can confirm that Heritani Masuku joins Sheasham together with me. It’s always a big challenge to join a new club. We are going there to help the club to achieve its targets. As a man and as a coach you at times need to take risks. As we speak, I’m on my way to Gweru with Heritani where I hope to achieve big things for Sheasham Football Club,” said Sweswe.

Sweswe enjoys a good relationship with the pint sized Masuku. The two previously worked together at Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

Asked about their prime target, Sweswe revealed that their prime target was to help the Construction Boys avoid the dreaded chop. –@FungaiMuderere