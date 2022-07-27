WATCH: Vehicle tracking foils robbery

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A vehicle tracking device foiled a robbery after the robbers were successfully tracked after stealing a car which they used to ferry oil and batteries which they had stolen in Esigodini.

The robbers upon being cornered attempted to run over a police vehicle following high speed chase along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

They, however, managed to escape, abandoning the vehicle and the stolen property.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the gang of six robbers struck at Esigodini last Friday night where they attacked a security guard before stealing the truck, oil and batteries which were inside the premises.

“Bulawayo Central Traffic received a tip-off on Friday night during their patrols that there was a truck which was loaded with batteries and oil, which was stolen by means of robbery at Esigodini where six robbers allegedly tied a security guard and went on to break the keys using a grinder which they left at the scene of the crime.

“The accused persons got into the premises and stole the batteries and oil. They also took a truck in the company to load their loot and drove off. The truck, however, had a tracker where the owner who is in South Africa managed to find where it was. It drove through Esigodini to Sigola area,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the vehicle was later intercepted by traffic police who were manning a roadblock at Cement Sidings.

“Bulawayo Central Traffic police intercepted the truck at Cement Side, along the Harare-Bulawayo Road where the accused persons upon seeing the traffic police made a U-turn and tried to escape. A high speed chase was engaged where the truck driver attempted to run over the police vehicle but they managed to swerve off, leading to this truck going off the road into a ditch.

“The two suspects who were in the truck made good their escape, however the truck loaded with the batteries and oil was recovered and taken to Bulawayo Central traffic at Drill hall,” said the police spokesperson.

Insp Ncube said as police they paid gratitude to the impact technology was having on foiling and tracking robberies, particularly in vehicles where there is the installation of tracking devices where the robbers are not able to trace and dislodge them.

“We would also like to appreciate member of the police, who during the night managed to react swiftly to the information that was then being circulated on WhatsApp. The suspects are being hunted for by the police and we hope the net is going to close in on them. The recovered vehicle and the property will be referred to ZRP Esigodini for further investigation,” said Insp Ncube.