Winter wheat planting ongoing…Increased power and water supply

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said wheat planting has commenced in some areas, with various contractors having indications of 123 500 hectares out of the targeted 120 000 hectares, while modalities have been put in place to ensure there is increased power and water supply.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka updated Cabinet on the Winter Cereals Production Plan for 2024.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the update consolidates the wheat-based food security thrust.

“The nation is informed that the robust plan is premised on Cabinet approved El Nino-induced drought impact scenarios. The update consolidates the wheat-based food security thrust, with four components of food security to running up to March 2025, as follows: firstly, stock which refers to the grain which households, farmers, the private sector and Government hold as stock; the expected meagre harvest from the drought-ravaged 2023-2024 summer season imports, and the winter cereal production programme,” he said.

He said the targeted area for planting wheat was 120 000 hectares, with an estimated yield of 5.2 metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 624 000 metric tonnes.

Dr Muswere said the targeted area for planting barley was 7 000 hectares, with an estimated yield of 6 metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 42 000 metric tonnes.

He added: “The targeted area for maize/sorghum is 3 250 hectares, with an estimated yield of 3.0 metric tonnes per hectare and estimated production of 9 750 metric tonnes.”

He said as wheat planting has commenced in some areas, the wheat farmer clusters have been submitted to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) for ring-fencing of electricity and water, respectively.

The Minister said the bulk of the winter maize/sorghum will be produced in regions 4 and 5, while potatoes will be planted in winter in warmer areas and during August on the highveld.

“There are nine production and productivity enablers, namely: power; water; seed; fertilizer; fuel; surveillance for migratory pests; farmer settlement of outstanding farmer payments; finance; and coordination, monitoring and evaluation.

“Regarding power, the Ministries of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; and Energy and Power Development have constituted an agriculture energy task force to coordinate strategies to ensure adequate electricity provision,” he said.

He said in the same vein, the banks and contractors are being encouraged to treat electricity as an input and prepay part of the estimated bill on behalf of the farmer as they do for seed and fertilizer.

Secondly, in terms of the supply of water, Dr Muswere said ZINWA will implement seasonal billing, while the 31 percent tariff reduction is yet to be gazetted, but will be backdated in order not to prejudice farmers.

“Farmers on Stop Order facilities will not be charged monthly interest on overdue bills as was the case before. ZINWA will only start charging interest after farmers on Stop Order agreements have been paid,” he added.

“Thirdly, there is assurance of adequate fertilizer from the major manufacturers/importers. Winter wheat fuel requirements will be made available through commercial outlets.”

Fourthly, the Minister said surveillance for Quelea roosting sites is ongoing and a command centre will be established to coordinate surveillance and control of Quelea, while provincial command and control centres will be set up.