Over 6000 arrested, 106 drug dens destroyed as Govt intensifies fight against substance abuse

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT is intensifying its fight against drug and substance abuse around the country, with 6148 people arrested for various drug-related offenses since the start of 2024, while steps are being taken for the establishment of a national drug agency whose job would be to exclusively enforce laws that deal with drug use and trafficking.

In addition, Cabinet has approved the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan 2024-2030, which outlines a comprehensive strategic approach to address the escalating threat of drug and substance abuse to public health, economic growth, national security, and social stability in Zimbabwe.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the start of the New Year had seen law enforcement agents intensify efforts to clamp down on drug peddling and use.

“Since January 2024, about 6 148 people were arrested, 677 were suppliers and 5 471 were end-users. A total of 106 illegal drug and substance trading bases were identified, raided and destroyed in Harare, Shamva, Chinhoyi, Bindura, Bulawayo and Mutare.

“51 liquor outlets were charged for operating without the correct licenses and while 268 operators were also arrested for violating license conditions, 17 outlets had their licenses canceled for violating operating conditions. A total of 311 countrywide inspections on medicine outlets were conducted and 62 lines of medicines were confiscated,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the government would be taking further steps, including providing more economic opportunities for young people, to combat the scourge of drug abuse.

“Awareness campaigns on drug and substance abuse are being accelerated targeting adults, youths and children. The Youth Service in Zimbabwe training programme will start in June 2024 at Dadaya and Vumba Training Centres. In addition, as a key measure to reduce indulgence, ensuring financial inclusivity is being heightened and a total of USD20 000 has been loaned to youths across the country for income generating projects through the Empower Bank.

“Cabinet has approved the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance. Abuse Plan 2024-2030 that outlines a comprehensive strategic approach to address the escalating threat of drug and substance abuse to public health, economic growth, national security, and social stability in Zimbabwe. The decentralisation of the Drug and Narcotics Department will be expedited. Cabinet also approved the review and updating of fine structure of the organization and directed that suppliers must be prosecuted through the courts and not through spot fines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere revealed that cabinet had approved the Principles for the enactment of the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill. The bill will see the establishment of a specialised drug monitoring agency.

“The Nation is advised that the prevalence of drug and substance abuse has become a global issue and Zimbabwe has not been spared. Drug and Substance Abuse has become a threat to economic development, social harmony, health and wellbeing, public order and security.

“Cabinet has thus approved the Principles for the enactment of the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill, 2024 that paves way for the establishment of an additional Security Service and specialized Drug and Substance Elimination Agency/National Drug Agency. The Agency will be responsible for the enforcement of laws that deal with drug and substance trafficking, use and abuse as well as coordinating efforts of other support services,” he said.