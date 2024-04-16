Zimbabwe steps up preparations for Expo 2025 Osaka

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Zimbabwe has unveiled its theme for the Expo 2025 Osaka to be held in Japan next year, with the theme “Beyond the Limits” inspired by the country’s Vision 2030, while also in line with the Expo theme “Designing Future Society for our Lives”.

The Expo which will run for six months from 13 April to 13 October, 2025, is an event that brings together people and innovations from around the world in an effort to address issues facing mankind on a global scale.

Cabinet on Tuesday, received a report on progress towards Zimbabwe’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Fredrick Shava.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Zimbabwe the country was well on course in terms of preparations.

“The nation is advised that following the signing of the participation contract, Zimbabwe has since submitted its pavilion design, layout and storyline to the organisers and is well on course to meet all the deadlines.

“The Zimbabwe pavilion will comprise a three-dimensional pavilion consisting of engaging and interactive advanced technologies, multi-media elements, and innovative design concepts that will create captivating and memorable experiences for the visitors,” he said.

He said the pavilion will be anchored on the pillars: Experience Zimbabwe; Opportunities and Our Future.

The Minister said the pillars will showcase Zimbabwe’s rich culture and heritage, tourist attractions, history and the Liberation Struggle, trade, investment and tourism opportunities, and aspirations under Vision 2030.

